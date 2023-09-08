HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Marshall Mavericks got their first win of the season over the Henderson Lions on the road on Friday night.
The final score was: 35-20
Next week, Marshall will head to Carthage, while Henderson will head to Whitehouse.
