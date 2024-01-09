MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall head coach Jack Alvarez has announced his retirement, according to a report.

Alvarez was named the head football coach and athletic director for the Mavericks nearly two years ago in February 2022.

In a report from Matt Stepp with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, Alvarez said he felt it was time to “hang ’em up.”

Alzarez has spent more than 20 years as a head coach, as well as playing college ball.

Before coming to Marshall, he finished the 2021 season as the head man with Cuero High School. He’s no stranger to East Texas, also spending time coaching at Lufkin, Newton, Jasper and Copperas Cove.

Alvarez led the Ennis Lions to a state championship back in 2014, where they took Kirbyville to the title game in 2008 and 2009 as well.

The Marshall Mavericks finished the season with an overall record of 6-6, and a district record of 4-2.