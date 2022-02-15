MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — The Texas high school football coaching carousel continues, and on Tuesday, the Marshall Mavericks found someone who is no stranger to competing against East Texas teams.

Jack Alvarez is the new head football coach and athletic director for the Mavericks.

Alvarez is a 24-year head coaching veteran who has had stops in Kirbyville, Ennis, Copperas Cove, and most recently with Cuero where he led the Gobblers to the postseason in both years.

In 2014 he led the Ennis Lions to a state championship and took Kirbyville to the title game in 2008 and 2009.

He looks to bring that kind of pedigree to a proud Marshall program that made it to the 2nd round of the playoffs last season.

He says he is honored to be in East Texas and looks forward to the challenge of competing in this area of the state, as well as making this his new home.

Alvarez is replacing Jake Griedl, who recently left Marshall to coach at Bastrop High School.