MCKINNEY, Texas (Fox51/KETK) — We had a Thursday night district matchup at McKinney ISD Stadium, as the Tyler Lions, coming off a win over North Mesquite went up against the McKinney North Bulldogs.

Cujo trailed 13-6 at the half, but the Dogs pulled away in the 3rd quarter, as they beat the Lions 34-13.

Tyler falls to 1-1 in district play and will have next week off before they host the Lancaster Tigers on Friday, October 7th.