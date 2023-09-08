NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) – The Mineola Yellowjackets are now 1-2 on the season after losing a Week 3 road game on Friday night.
The final score was: 48-33
Next week, Mineola will host Bullard, while West Rusk will head to Tatum.
