Mineola Yellowjackets start the season with a loss to Canton Eagles

CANTON, Texas (KETK) The Mineola YellowJackets would have to go on the road to get their first loss of the season over the Canton Eagles.
The final score was: 24-21.
Coach Luke Blackwell and his team will host the Wills Point Tigers next week.
