Mount Vernon advances after beating Whitney 57-30 in Tyler Thursday night

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It was a high-scoring affair in the Rose City as the Mount Vernon Tigers pulled away from Whitney 57-30 in the area round of the playoffs.
The Tigers will play the winner of Gladewater and Grandview in the 3rd round.
