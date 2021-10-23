Mount Vernon climbs to 8-0 with win over Winnsboro Friday night

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) The Mount Vernon Tigers are still undefeated on the season after their Friday night win over the Winnsboro Raiders.
The final score was: 42-21.
Mount Vernon will head to Pottsboro next week, while Winnsboro will head to Commerce.
