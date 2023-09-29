BONHAM, Texas (KETK) – The Mount Vernon Tigers got their first district win of 2023 on the road on Friday night over Bonham.
The final score was: Mount Vernon 59 – Bonham 22
Next week, Mount Vernon will host Winnsboro.
