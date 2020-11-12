Need a game to watch? Here are all the Thursday night games to start the first round of the playoffs

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For many sports fans in the Lone Star State, today starts the most wonderful time of the year. The first round of the Texas high school football playoffs kicks off Thursday night and there are plenty of East Texas matchups to choose from.

Highlights will be shown of many key matchup tonight at 10 p.m. on KETK.

4A Division I

Region II

Lindale (8-2) vs Vidor (4-4), 7 p.m. at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium

4A Division II

Region II

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-3) vs Bullard (6-4), 6:30 p.m. at Gladewater’s Murphy Stadium

3A Division I

Region II

Mineola (9-1) vs Atlanta (3-7), 7:30 p.m. at Longview’s Panther Stadium

Region III

Winnie East Chambers (9-0) vs Trinity (5-5), 7 p.m. at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium

3A Division II

Region II

Bells (8-2) vs Edgewood (6-4), 7:30 p.m. at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium

Region III

New London West Rusk (6-3) vs Paris Chisum (5-5), 7:30 p.m. at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium

Daingerfield (8-2) vs Grand Saline (3-6), 7 p.m. at Ore City's Rebel Stadium

2A Division I

Region III

Timpson (10-0) vs Frankston (4-6), 7:30 p.m. at Henderson’s Lion Stadium

Joaquin (8-1) vs Price Carlisle (6-4), 7 p.m. at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium

Beckville (7-3) vs Shelbyville (4-4), 7 p.m. at Tyler’s Christus TMF Rose Stadium

2A Division II

Region III

Lovelady (6-4) vs Evadale (4-4), 7 p.m. at Cleveland’s Indian Stadium

Deweyville (7-2) vs Cushing (6-3), 7 p.m. at Jasper’s Bulldog Field

1A Six-Man Division I

Region III