Need a game to watch? Here are all the Thursday night games to start the first round of the playoffs

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For many sports fans in the Lone Star State, today starts the most wonderful time of the year. The first round of the Texas high school football playoffs kicks off Thursday night and there are plenty of East Texas matchups to choose from.
Highlights will be shown of many key matchup tonight at 10 p.m. on KETK.
4A Division I
Region II
- Lindale (8-2) vs Vidor (4-4), 7 p.m. at Carthage’s Bulldog Stadium
4A Division II
Region II
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-3) vs Bullard (6-4), 6:30 p.m. at Gladewater’s Murphy Stadium
3A Division I
Region II
- Mineola (9-1) vs Atlanta (3-7), 7:30 p.m. at Longview’s Panther Stadium
Region III
- Winnie East Chambers (9-0) vs Trinity (5-5), 7 p.m. at Woodville’s Eagle Stadium
3A Division II
Region II
- Bells (8-2) vs Edgewood (6-4), 7:30 p.m. at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium
Region III
- New London West Rusk (6-3) vs Paris Chisum (5-5), 7:30 p.m. at Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium
- Daingerfield (8-2) vs Grand Saline (3-6), 7 p.m. at Ore City’s Rebel Stadium
2A Division I
Region III
- Timpson (10-0) vs Frankston (4-6), 7:30 p.m. at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
- Joaquin (8-1) vs Price Carlisle (6-4), 7 p.m. at Tatum’s Eagle Stadium
- Beckville (7-3) vs Shelbyville (4-4), 7 p.m. at Tyler’s Christus TMF Rose Stadium
2A Division II
Region III
- Lovelady (6-4) vs Evadale (4-4), 7 p.m. at Cleveland’s Indian Stadium
- Deweyville (7-2) vs Cushing (6-3), 7 p.m. at Jasper’s Bulldog Field
1A Six-Man Division I
Region III
- Saint Jo vs. Leverett’s Chapel, 7:30 p.m. at Savoy
- Union Hill vs. Bryson, 7 p.m. at Tioga