CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Newton Eagles took down the New Boston Lions on Friday night and will continue their undefeated season into the regional-round of the 3A-D2 playoffs.

The final score was: Newton 69 – New Boston 7

Next week, Newton will play the winner of the Harmony and Arp game.

The Lions ended the regular season with an overall record of 5-5, and a district record of 3-3.