TENAHA, Texas (KETK) – The Overton Mustangs ended the regular season at 9-1 after losing to the Tenaha Tigers.
The final score was: Overton 21 – Tenaha 41
Tenaha ends the regular season at 8-2.
by: Christa Wood
