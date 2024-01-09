PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine ISD said on Tuesday their athletic director and head football coach Lance Angel had announced his retirement.

Angel had coached at Palestine from 2010-2014 and returned in 2019 to coach once again.

According to a release from Palestine ISD, while Angel was the coach at Palestine from 2010 through 2014 the Wildcats had won 10 different district titles with seven of eight sports making it it to playoffs.

During Angel’s time at Palestine, the school district said said the number of student athletes at the school had nearly doubled.

Angel had served in education and coaching for 31 years, working at various schools serving as coach and athletic director to many of them.

“I’ve kind of known since the start of the year this would be my last run at it,” Angel told Matt Stepp with Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. “After Christmas break I thought about it just to be sure and I knew this was a good time. We own a home here, we love it here and I’ve got a grandson who is playing football at Boswell, so I want to be able to go and see his games.”

Palestine ISD said that Angel will continue to serve in his role until a replacement is named, Angel himself will be coordinating the search process and the application will be open until Feb. 2.

The Wildcats finished the 2023 season with an overall record of 4-6, and a district record of 2-4.