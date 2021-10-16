Paul Pewitt gets Week 8 win over De Kalb

DE KALB, Texas (KETK)- The Paul Pewitt Brahmas beat the De Kalb Bears on Friday.

The final score was: 36-21.

De Kalb will be on the road against Hooks next week, while Paul Pewitt will be at home against Daingerfield.

