LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — The Pine Tree Pirates are looking to make it back to the postseason, after missing the playoffs a year ago.

The Pirates are now being led by new head coach Jason Bachman, who says he has been pleased with the way his team has been putting in work this spring.

On Tuesday night, the Pirates held their annual spring game, with the White team beating the Blue 61-44.

Pine Tree will open the regular season at home against Van on August 26th.