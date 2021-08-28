Pine Tree gets 25-0 victory over Liberty-Eylau in Week 1

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) The Pine Tree Pirates will roll into week two with a 1-0 record after a win over the Liberty-Eylau Leopards.
Coming off their best season since 1976, the Pirates walked away with a 25-0 victory.
Pine Tree will take on Lindale next week at home, while LIberty-Eylau does not have a game scheduled at this time.
