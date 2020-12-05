Pine Tree secures home playoff game with win over Hallsville

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) The Pine Tree Pirates would get a win in their regular season finale against the Hallsville Bobcats to end 8-1-1, with a division record of 6-1.
The final score of the game was:
Pine Tree: 70 | Hallsville: 35
No word on who the Pirates will play in the first round on playoffs, but for 5A, games will begin next Friday.
Watch the highlights above.
