Pine Tree secures home playoff game with win over Hallsville

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) The Pine Tree Pirates would get a win in their regular season finale against the Hallsville Bobcats to end 8-1-1, with a division record of 6-1.

The final score of the game was:

Pine Tree: 70 | Hallsville: 35

No word on who the Pirates will play in the first round on playoffs, but for 5A, games will begin next Friday.

