Pine Tree hands Whitehouse first loss of the season

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) The Whitehouse Wildcats’ undefeated streak ended this week after getting handed their first loss of the season against Pine Tree.

Pine Tree bounced back with a big win, and they are keeping themselves alive for a chance at the 9-5A division two district title.

The final score was: 27-14

Whitehouse will play at home against Jacksonville next week. Pine Tree will take on Mount Pleasant at home.

Watch the highlights above.

OTHER WHITEHOUSE STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51