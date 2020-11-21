Pine Tree hands Whitehouse first loss of the season

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) The Whitehouse Wildcats’ undefeated streak ended this week after getting handed their first loss of the season against Pine Tree.

Pine Tree bounced back with a big win, and they are keeping themselves alive for a chance at the 9-5A division two district title.

The final score was: 27-14

Whitehouse will play at home against Jacksonville next week. Pine Tree will take on Mount Pleasant at home.



