Pine Tree prepares for a district showdown with undefeated Texas High this Friday night

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — We are entering Week Eight of the high school football season, and this Friday night, our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week could end up deciding a district title, as the Pine Tree Pirates host the undefeated Texas High Tigers.

The Pirates enter this matchup on a two-game winning streak, beating Nacogdoches and Jacksonville, rebounding after their tough district opener against Marshall.

They now turn their attention to the Tigers from Texarkana, who have not lost a regular-season game since October 10th, of 2019.

The Tigers might be defending district champs, but coach Kerry Lane and his Pine Tree staff have turned this program around.

But they are looking to get past their past, to stop looking about all they have accomplished, but instead keep their focus on the task at hand, and this week’s task is Texas High.

“We’ve had this conversation the last couple of years around here about playing in important games pressure is a privilege as they would say it’s only an important game if you are ready to go play it’s only a big game if you’re good enough to be in those big game,” said Lane. “We’re tired of the firsts around here, you know, first this first that, I think we have established ourselves as a program that everyone has got to play every week, you know, it won’t surprise me if we go win the game.”

They will get their chance when they kickoff at 7:30 Friday night at Pirate Stadium in Longview.