NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Before Saturday afternoon, the Pine Tree Pirates had not played in a 2nd round playoff game since 1976.

The Pirates matched up with the Nederland Bulldogs in the area round at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, and trailed 20-0 at halftime.

Pine Tree was able to make a comeback after the break, but it was not enough, as Bulldogs came out on top 34-21.