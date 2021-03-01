Pittsburg head football coach leaving the district after 6 years at the helm

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) When the Pittsburg Pirate football team take the field this fall, they will have a new head man in charge.

According to the district, Brad Baca resigned his head football coach and athletic director position on Monday. He had held the position for the past six years.

No word on Baca’s future plans or who will be replacing him, but his position has been posted to the district’s website.

Previous to Pittsburg, he served as the offensive coordinator at Chapel Hill ISD.

