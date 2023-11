TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – It was a battle of the birds on Friday night in Texarkana, and the Pleasant Grove Hawks came out over the Rusk Eagles.

The final score was: Rusk 7 – Pleasant Grove 61

Rusk will play the winner of the Caddo Mills and Farmersville game.

Pleasant Grove ended the regular season undefeated at 10-0, while Rusk ended with an overall record of 6-4.