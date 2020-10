(KETK) — We had a big night of of private school action Friday night in East Texas.

Over in Bullard, the Brook Hill Guard locked down on defense, and held off Coram Deo Academy 21-9.

In Tyler, Bishop Gorman took Dallas Shelton to the wire, but fumbled the snap on a two-point conversion, which would have tied the game, so the Crusaders fell 36-34.