Private School Round-up: Dallas Covenant gets an impressive 41-2 victory over All Saints in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) The All Saints Trojans had a visit from the Dallas Covenant Knights on Friday night and would be handed a loss.

The final score was: 41-2. This is the Knight’s first win of the season.

All Saints will be on the road next week playing Grace Prep (Arlington) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

