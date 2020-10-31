Private School Roundup: Brook Hill & Gorman pick up district wins, Grace falls to Dallas Christian

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler private schools picked up a couple wins Friday night as the regular season will wrap up next week.

The Brook Hill Guard won 38-8 on their home turf against McKinney Chrsitian. The Bishop Gorman Crusaders traveled around Loop 323 and beat their cross-town rival All Saints Trojans 28-14.

Grace Community traveled to Mesquite where they were thumped by Dallas Christian 63-14.

King’s Academy shut out the Longview HEAT 45-0 in 6-man football and the Tyler HEAT traveled to Fort Worth and won 57-12.

