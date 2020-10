TYLER, Texas (KETK) — There were plenty of points on the board at Clyde-Perkins Stadium in Tyler Friday night, where Grace Community hosted McKinney Christian.

It was a back and forth affair, but the Cougars get the victory beating the Mustangs 73-54.

In other private school action, Brook Hill beat Anahuac 34-27, and Bishop Gorman lost to First Baptist Dallas 52-34.