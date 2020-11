TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Grace’s defense flexed its muscle Friday.

The Grace Cougars took down rival Brook Hill 37-0 in TAPPS Division 2 District 2 action.

Grace improves to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in league action.

The Guard fell to 4-2 on the season, and 1-1 in district play.

Watch the video to see some of the highlights.