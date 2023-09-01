BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Brook Hill Guard got the first win of the season in their home opener over the Dallas Life Oak Cliff Lions.
The final score was: 61-12
Next week, Brook Hill will host Grace.
by: Christa Wood
