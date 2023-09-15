TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tim Russell’s Grace Cougars are still undefeated on the 2023 season after getting a home win over Lone Oak on Friday.
The final score was: Grace 49 – Lone Oak 14
Next week, Grace will head to Spring Hill.
