TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Grace Cougars continue their almost perfect season with a first-round playoff win over the Midland Christian Mustangs.

The final score was: Midland Christian 28 – Grace Cougars 33

Grace will play the winner of the Liberty Christian School and Bishop Dunne High School game.

The Cougars ended the regular season with an overall record of 9-1, with a district record of 3-1.