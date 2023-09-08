BULLARD, Texas (KETK) The Grace Cougars are now 3-0 on the 2023 season after getting a road win over their rival Brook Hill.
The final score was: 23-19
Next week, Grace will host Lone Oak, while Brook Hill will head to White Oak.
by: Christa Wood
