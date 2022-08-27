TYLER, Texas (KETK) High school football is underway across East Texas and Grace Community’s Head Coach TIm Russell has started his new chapter with a win over the Winona Wildcats.

The final score was: 39-7

Next week, Grace will play Wills Point on the road, while Winona will head to Lone Oak for a non-district game.

Tim Russell made a name for himself, turning the Harmony Eagles into a consistent winner, and after a brief retirement, he finds himself in Tyler, leading the Grace Community Cougars.

“This feels like me, and since I’ve been there it has felt like me and I hope that everybody else feels that way in the community,” said Russell. “I see the guys coming together, and they love each other, and they want to do anything for each other, and that’s the kind of thing that I saw, and when I saw that from them I wanted to be a part of that myself and so that’s why I’m here.”