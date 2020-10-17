Pulaski Academy defeats Tyler Legacy 50-25

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders were supposed to be in Allen Friday night, taking on the Eagles, but since Allen had too many cases of COVID-19, the game was canceled.

But Legacy was able to schedule Pulaski Academy from Little Rock, Arkansas to come down to East Texas, and for a matchup in Tyler.

The Bruins are unique, they always for for it on 4th down, and often for two-point conversion.

Jamarion Miller was once again a start for the Red Raiders, but Pulaski pulled away in the 4th quarter to win it 50-25.