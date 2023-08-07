TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Around Loop 323, the Tyler Lions opened football practice with their new head coach.

Rashaun Woods made his way to East Texas, after coaching in his home state of Oklahoma.

The Lions missed the postseason last year, and haven’t won a playoff game since 2018.

Cujo may not have the biggest roster, but they do not lack for speed, headlined by recent UCLA commit, Derrick McFall, who can play almost any position on the field.

Coach Woods looks to reinvigorate this proud East Texas program and get it back to its winning ways.

The Lions will open their 2023 campaign at home when they welcome the Marshall Mavericks to Tyler.

The Mavs beat the Lions last season in Marshall.

Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 25th, from Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.