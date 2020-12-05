Reigning State champ Carthage Bulldogs headed to semifinals with win over China Spring

Friday Football Fever

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KETK) Perennial powerhouse Carthage Bulldogs are well on their way to possibly winning their eighth state championship in 13 years.

They would get a win in the State quarterfinals against China Spring.

The number one ranked in the state Bulldogs will face the winner of Wimberly and Navarro in the semifinals next week.

FINAL SCORE:

Carthage: 52 | China Spring: 14

Watch the highlights above.

OTHER CARTHAGE STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51