Reigning State champ Carthage Bulldogs headed to semifinals with win over China Spring

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (KETK) Perennial powerhouse Carthage Bulldogs are well on their way to possibly winning their eighth state championship in 13 years.

They would get a win in the State quarterfinals against China Spring.

The number one ranked in the state Bulldogs will face the winner of Wimberly and Navarro in the semifinals next week.

FINAL SCORE:

Carthage: 52 | China Spring: 14

Watch the highlights above.

OTHER CARTHAGE STORIES: