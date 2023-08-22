LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Former Longview Lobo and Texas A&M Aggie Haynes King will be the starting quarterback for Georgia Tech next Friday night.

According to reports, Yellow Jackets Head Coach Brent Key announced King as the starter Tuesday afternoon over Freshman Zach Pyron.

The team will take on the Louisville Cardinals for their first home game to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

King was named the starter for the Aggies at the beginning of the 2021 campaign but missed a majority of the season after breaking his leg in Week 2. After having a successful rehab and showing leadership through the off-season, he ended up winning a three-way competition and named the starter again in 2022.

After a few rocky starts, he was replaced as the starter and then it was a three QB rotation for the rest of the year as Texas A&M had its worst season under Jimbo Fisher. Haynes had flashes of a good SEC starting QB as he set up the Aggies to have a chance against Alabama, losing on the final play of that game.