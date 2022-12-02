TYLER, Texas (KETK) — KETK has confirmed with Ricklan Holmes, he has resigned as the Tyler Lions head football coach and campus athletic coordinator.

His resignation is effective at the end of the contract year to “pursue new opportunities.”

Holmes had served as the CUJO’s head coach since 2012 when he took over for Derek Rush after serving on staff for four years.

He is a John Tyler alum who also played at Oklahoma State in college as well as the New England Patriots in the NFL.

“Tyler ISD Athletics would like to thank Coach Holmes for his hard work and dedication to Tyler High and the student-athletes for the last 11 years,” Athletic Director Greg Priest said. “He has played an important role in building the Tyler High Football program, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Tyler ISD said the search for a new head football coach for Tyler High School will begin immediately and the position will be posted on the Tyler ISD Human Resources website.