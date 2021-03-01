Ricky Meeks leaves Alto Yellowjackets to lead Center Roughriders

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – After three years at the helm of the Alto Yellowjackets, head football coach Ricky Meeks will now head to Center to coach the Roughriders.

Two years ago, Meeks led the Yellowjackets to a 10-0 regular-season record and advanced to the area round of the playoffs.

Center’s former head coach, Scott Ponder, resigned earlier this year to head to LaPoynor.

Meeks has coaching in his blood. His father Dicky won two state titles here in East Texas when Ricky was a child.

Last season, Center went 8-4 and finished third in their district.