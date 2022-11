FAIRFIELD, Texas (KETK) The Riesel Indians are now headed to the area-round of playoffs next week after beating the Cayuga Wildcats.

The final score was: 28-7

Next week, Riesel will play the winner of the Bangs and Nocona match-up.

The Wildcats ended their regular season with an overall record of 3-8, going 3-2 in district.