Round Two of the Colby Carthel rebuild at SFA will heavily feature East Texas talent

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Second-year head coach, Colby Cartel, had his own headgear at SFA’s practice Monday morning, continuing to keep his team focused on what they can control, in the age of COVID-19.

“As of right now, the season is still on, and we’re going to prepare like it, and hope it stays that way,” said Carthel.

“There’s something new happening every day so I mean you’ve got to go with the flow and come out here to work,” said quarterback Trae Self.

Last season, a couple of East Texans got plenty of snaps on defense as freshmen, including Carleone Williams from Lufkin, and Brevin Randle from Marshall, two guys coach Carthel expects to be part of his Pineywoods foundation at SFA.

“It’s good you know, we’re fresh, so we’re just ready to play and it’s just exciting for us,” said Williams.

“There’s a lot of good athletes in East Texas, and these schools, we work hard for what we got and all that, so we try to stick to our roots,” said Randle.

“Well we said we were going to start recruiting from home out, East Texas and out, and some of the best guys we’ve signed are from right here in the Pineywoods,” said Carthel.

It’s a chance for growth, even if Homer Bryce Stadium doesn’t have the usual Axe’Em Jacks energy as a normal Saturday, game day.

“It’s been a long time since SFA has been back on top, they trust coach Carthel and we do too, whether there are fans here or not, if they’re watching us on tv or whatever it is, we’re going to show out for them,’ said Self.

“I think they are going to be fired up to see us play, whether it’s online or a thousand people or whoever gets to come in the gate, they’re going to be impressed with the strides we made and the trajectory of this team and like I say, the future is bright, and time is on our side,” said Carthel.

Round Two of the Carthel rebuild in Nacogdoches might have some added roadblocks in 2020, but until any official word comes down from on high, the Jacks plan to hit the field September.