Rusk game against Shepherd canceled due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Eagles head football coach Thomas Sitton announced Tuesday morning that their game on Friday against Shepherd has been canceled.

Sitton told KETK Sports that Shepard informed him they would need to forfeit due to COVID-19 contact tracing among their players.

The forfeit brings the Eagles to 5-4 on the season and 2-2 in District 10-4A Division II play. Shepherd falls to 1-8 and is still winless in district.

It is the second game to be canceled this week in East Texas due to the coronavirus. On Monday, Commerce canceled their game against Winnsboro. The win puts Winnsboro temporarily in first place in a tough 5-3A Division 1 district.

The Eagles close out the regular season on November 6 in Center. Shepheard will host the reigning 4A-D1 state champion Carthage Bulldogs.