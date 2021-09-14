Rusk is off to a 3-0 start as the Eagles turn their attention to Bullard on Friday night

RUSK, Texas (KETK) — The Rusk Eagles are back this season with a new mentality and more competitive atmosphere at Eagle stadium.



Trey Devereaux “In each practice whenever everyone is pushing each other as hard as we possibly can go,” says Receiver Trey Devereaux. “It makes the team better and everybody plays at a faster pace in the games and we’re getting the job done right now.”



“They get excited to come out here and get after each other, they get excited to come out and push each other and try to find a way to make each other better every single day,” tells Head Coach Thomas Sitton.

The Eagles’ offense is gelling while putting up numbers early this season. Head Coach Thomas Sitton says offseason workouts brought them together to become more of a family.



“They work hard, they push each other, they get after each other, there is no selfishness, they don’t care who gets the ball, they just want to move the football down the field and get first downs,” explains Coach Sitton.



Coach Sitton believes quarterback Owen McCown is leading by example. “He is constantly trying to push and get better and the other guys see that and they’re doing the same thing. The actions that he shows helps everybody else rise up and it’s been great,” smiles Sitton.



“It starts upfront with the big guys and they’re doing their job. and my job is to get it to our playmakers and they are doing a great job whenever they get it and making plays,” declares McCown.



The Eagles defense is flying around holding two teams to 21 points or less. “They play extremely hard for each other and we are getting a lot of hats to the ball and guys again being completely unselfish,” adds Sitton.



“Guys are flying around making plays especially in practice and then we are coming out in the games, everyone is getting to the ball, 11 hats to the ball every play,” exclaims Devereaux.



After missing the postseason a year ago due to covid-19, the Eagles are soaring with a perfect 3-0 record, they are looking to make some noise this postseason.



“This whole offseason it’s been a chip on our shoulder to get back there and succeed when we are there,” says McCown.

The Eagles take on Bullard Friday at 7:30 pm at Eagle Stadium.