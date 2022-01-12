Rusk’s Owen McCown continues the family’s legacy of quarterbacks, signing with the Colorado Buffaloes

RUSK, Texas (KETK) Big day at Rusk High School Wednesday morning, as the school held a signing ceremony, where quarterback Owen McCown made it official, signing on to play football in the PAC 12 for the Colorado Buffaloes.

McCown has been one of the best quarterbacks in East Texas the past few seasons.

In his senior season with the Eagles, he threw for more than 33-hundred yards and 36 touchdowns, with only four interceptions.

Being a McCown, he comes from a long line of East Texas quarterback greats and says he look forward to continuing the legacy, while his dad, former NFL Q.B. Josh McCown, is proud of the man he has become.