Sabine looks to make program history in district showdown against Gladewater this Friday night

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KETK) — The Sabine Cardinals have become a consistent program, year in and year out. Head coach Rex Sharp says a culture change is what has his guys playing their best football.



“They lead by example, their work ethic and they kind of police things for me, you know we change that too where I don’t have to police everything, what little things we have and we don’t have many because these are really good kids but the seniors set the tone,” tells head coach Rex Sharp.



“We definitely want our guys to be the best they can be so the leaders around here, we’re pushing them and keep them right, wanting them to come out here to do a little bit extra on the weekends and stay after and do all that good stuff,” adds Quarterback Jace Burns.



With the culture change, the team bonded, and that Cardinal connection helped their offense average at least 30 points along with 435 yards a game.



“Just coming together during summer workouts, putting that grind in, and trusting each other to do our jobs,” says running back Brannigan Willige.



“We had a lot of setbacks on the o-line and that hasn’t stopped us and we have been able to adjust. Just having a good backfield and a good quarterback, good running back just being able to again trust each other to make big plays,” explains lineman Connor Hubbard.



After their two losses earlier in the season, the Cardinal’s defense is flying around and limiting teams to 14 points are less but coach Sharp feels the new defensive scheme fits his players.



“We pride ourselves on lining up right and know where to line up and from there we want to run to the football and play good technique and run to the football,” adds coach Sharp.



“I honestly don’t know what happen, we just started clicking Gladewaterthat, it was a wrap,” tells defensive back Cayden Fortson.



Now Sabine is going against their nemesis the Gladewater Bears, a team they have yet to beat in program history.



“We got to stay in front of the chains, we got to get first downs. I think we average 23 first downs a game, we got to keep those things going, we got to find ways to move the chains and play fast when we need to play fast,” says coach Sharp.



But the players are ready to be the first Cardinals team to knock off the Bears.

“That would mean the world to win the first one in history that’s crazy. to think how many times we played them and never won and this year could be the time we actually win,” declares Fortson.



“That would mean everything, two years ago we were able to make history with the first playoff win around here and we never beat them before so that will be really great,” exclaims Hubbard.



Sabine will get their chance against Gladewater this Friday night at Jack V. Murphy Stadium.