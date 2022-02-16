LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KETK) — After five seasons as the athletic director and head football for the Sabine Cardinals, Rex Sharp has resigned.

Sabine ISD Superintendent Stacey Bryce confirmed with KETK Sharp will be leaving to look for other job opportunities, either in coaching or other industries.

Bryce says the split was amicable and wishes the best for coach Sharp.

He was promoted from defensive coordinator in 2017, and during his tenure, Sharp led the Cardinals to the program’s first playoff victory in 2019, and last season Sabine went 5-1 in district and lost in the shootout in the first round of the playoffs to Mineola.