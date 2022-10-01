HOUSTON, Texas – Sam Houston edged Stephen F. Austin 17-16 in the 96th Battle of the Piney Woods from NRG Stadium.



SHSU improves to 2-2 and 1-0 in the WAC, while SFA falls to 2-3 and 0-1 in conference play. The Bearkats are not eligible for a conference championship due to classifying as an FBS program. The ‘Jacks are in contention for a WAC championship.



The Lumberjacks jumped out to a 13-0 lead.



Chris Campos converted a 31-yard field goal to open the scoring. The ‘Jacks followed that with an 85-yard pitch-and-catch from Trae Self to Moe Wedman .



Campos added his second field goal of the game, this time from 30 yards out.



The Bearkats scored a touchdown in the waning moments of the half and SFA entered the break with a 13-7 advantage.



Both teams traded field goals in the third quarter and SFA went into the fourth quarter with a 16-10 lead.



Trae Self finished 17-for-34 for 239 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The North Richland Hills, Texas product moved to No. 3 overall at SFA in career passing yards with 8,700.



Myles Heard finished with a game-high 14 tackles, including 12 solo stops and one pass breakup. Tkai Lloyd added five tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and two pass breakups.



Campos was a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts.



The ‘Jacks return to action Saturday and play host to Abilene Christian at Homer Bryce Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

