SFA adds Angelo State, Abilene Christian to football schedule

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The SFA Football team added to its fall non-conference slate on Friday, agreeing to host Angelo State inside Homer Bryce Stadium on October 10 as well as playing Abilene Christian inside Globe Life Park on October 24.

The matchups will be SFA’s sixth and seventh game of the fall, with the Angelo State game representing a second consecutive home game, following an October 3rd tilt against West Texas A&M.

Globe Life Park is the former home ballpark of the Texas Rangers.

Kickoff times for the games and broadcast network details will be available at a later date. Additional game releases will be announced on sfajacks.com and the SFA Athletics social media platforms.

The only way to guarantee admission to home athletic events this fall is to purchase season tickets on sfatickets.com. SFA Athletics anticipates making a limited number of single game tickets available as gameday approaches based on remaining available capacity inside Homer Bryce Stadium.