NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Last season the SFA Lumberjacks won the program’s first conference championship since 2010, but did not qualify for the postseason.

As head coach Colby Carthel enters his 5th season in Nacogdoches, he’s raised the bar when it comes to expectations for this team.

The Jacks opened practice Wednesday morning with quite a few new faces looking to start this season.

SFA will look to replace top playmakers such as quarterback Trae Self, and star wide receiver Xavier Gipson.

There is currently a battle for the starting quarterback position, but the offensive line does return all five starters from 2022, while the defense has been revamped.

We’ll see how these changes factor into another season in deep East Texas.

“We’ve proven we can win, and I think this team is anxious to prove they can win even at a higher level,” said Carthel. “We were disappointed to miss the playoffs last year and let a few games get away from us, snd so I think that’s good for you if you learn from it, and I think this group has and will prove that.

SFA will open the regular season on the road when they travel to Troy, Alabama to take on the Troy Trojans at Veterans Memorial Stadium, kickoff will be Saturday, September 2nd at 6:00 p.m.