Shelbyville ISD to look for new head football coach after David Benbow resigns

SHELBYVILLE, Texas (KETK) The Shelbyville Dragons will have a new head man at the helm when they step out on the football field next season.

According to the district’s superintendent Ray West, head football coach and athletic director David Benbow resigned earlier this week.

Shelbyville ended their season in the bi-district round of the playoffs with a loss to Beckville. They ended with a 4-5 overall record, with a 3-2 record in district.

West said they will be posting the position then

