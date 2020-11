SHERMAN, Texas (KETK) – The Sherman bearcats beat the Tyler Lions.

This will eliminate Tyler from post season contention.

Last week the Tyler Lions fell to Highland Park. The Lions, however, were on a two-game winning streak coming in. CUJO, exuded confidence after they defeated the Wylie East Raiders 27-20. They had gotten their first win of the season by defeating West Mesquite the week before.

FINAL SCORE:

Sherman: 30, Tyler: 9

Watch the video for game highlights.